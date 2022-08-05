Tennis

Highlights: Nick Kyrgios wins rain-delayed clash against Reilly Opelka in straight sets to move into quarter-finals

Australia's Nick Kyrgios defeated USA's Reilly Opelka - the fourth seed - 7-6(1) 6-2 to move into the last eight of the Washington Open in Washington D.C. on Friday. The Wimbledon runner-up needed a total of just one hour and 23 minutes to advance. He took the first set on Thursday before play was halted early in the second set by rain. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:00, 44 minutes ago