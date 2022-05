Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic eases past Aslan Karatsev as he aims for sixth title in Rome at Italian Open

Highlights as Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round at the Italian Open on Tuesday with a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev in Rome. The top seed took just over 90 minutes to chalk up his 60th career win on the clay of Rome, as he looks to claim the title for a fifth time. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:09, 3 hours ago