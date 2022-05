Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic eases past Stanislas Wawrinka to reach quarter-finals in Rome

Highlights: Novak Djokovic moved to within one win of retaining his World No. 1 status after beating Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 in the last 16 of the ATP Masters in Rome. (Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:35, 16 hours ago