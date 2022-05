Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic notches 1000th career win to beat Casper Ruud and reach Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic secured the 1000th tour level win of his career and booked his place in the final of the Italian Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Casper Ruud on Saturday. He joins Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in reaching the 1000 win landmark, and will play Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title on Sunday. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

