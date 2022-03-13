Tennis

Highlights: Rafael Nadal fights back to beat Sebastian Korda at Indian Wells to extend unbeaten run to 16 matches

Rafael Nadal didn't have it easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells. He got pushed to the limit by Sebastian Korda before winning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year. He won the Australian Open in January for his record 21st major championship, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:07, 32 minutes ago