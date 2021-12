Tennis

Highlights: Rublev gives Russia advantage in Davis Cup final with tight win over Borna Gojo

Andrey Rublev gave Russian Tennis Federation the perfect start to the Davis Cup final as he beat Gojo in straight sets. Rublev, who seemed to hit form in demolishing Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in the semi-finals, overcame Gojo 6-4 7-6(5) in Madrid. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:32, an hour ago