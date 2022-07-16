Tennis

Highlights: Sebastian Baez reaches the Swedish Open final with a straight sets win over Andrey Rublev in Bastad

Sebastian Baez reached the Swedish Open final on Saturday with a straight sets win over Andrey Rublev. It will be an all-Argentina final following Baez's 6-2 6-4 success in one hour and 16 minutes. The 21-year-old will take on Francisco Cerundolo for the trophy. Baez broke the Russian twice in the opening set and decisively in the tenth game of the second set. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:11, an hour ago