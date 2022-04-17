Tennis

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets in Monte Carlo Masters final

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Monte Carlo Masters title with a straight-sets victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Tsitsipas missed an opportunity to serve out for the match in the second set but regrouped to take a 6-3 7-6 (3) victory in a little over 90 minutes, with the win set to move him up to second in the ATP Race to Turin. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

