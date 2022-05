Tennis

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas books last four place at Madrid Open with epic three-set win over Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to battle through three sets against Andrey Rublev before eventually booking his place in the last four at the Madrid Open. The Greek fourth seed's reward in the semi-finals after outlasting sixth seed Rublev will be a tie with defending champion Alexander Zverev. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:14, Yesterday at 07:51