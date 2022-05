Tennis

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas produces hard-fought win over Jannik Sinner to set up Alexander Zverev semi-final in Rome

Italian fans' hopes to see a compatriot in the semi-finals of the Italian Open were shattered on Friday as Jannik Sinner was defeated in straight sets 7-6(5) 6-2 by Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

