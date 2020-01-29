HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open

1206 HALEP RACES INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fourth seed Simona Halep advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Halep broke five times on the way to setting up a semi-final against either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play next.

READ MORE

Reprising Houdini act, Federer scrapes through against Sandgren

Djokovic sets up Federer showdown with Raonic rout

Barty avenges Kvitova defeat to reach semi-finals

Federer hopes to recover from groin problem after lucky escape

Navratilova, McEnroe call for name change to Margaret Court Arena

Barty wishing for 'quiet little life' amid Australian Open frenzy

Kenin beats Jabeur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final

Career took off after French Open win over Serena, says Kenin

Soaring Zverev faces Wawrinka test for spot in semis

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Peter Rutherford)