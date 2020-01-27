HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day eight at the Australian Open

1100 HALEP ON COURT AS FANS AWAIT KYRGIOS-NADAL SHOWDOWN

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is first up on Rod Laver Arena seeking to make her fourth quarter-final at Melbourne Park against Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Double Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza ends the day session on the main showcourt before the blockbuster clash between local hope Nick Kyrgios and Rafa Nadal in the evening.

There should be no disruptions to play with no chance of rain and a mild high of 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit) expected.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Kim Coghill )