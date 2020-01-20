HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

1202 SPAIN'S BADOSA FIRST INTO SECOND ROUND

Paula Badosa became the first player into the second round with her 6-1 6-0 demolition of Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson in just 57 minutes on Court 22.

American-born Badossa, 22, will face either Katerina Siniakova or seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

READ MORE

Extreme heat, fires to affect sports more - report

India's Mirza taking return one week at a time

Perfectly prepared Barty ready for an electric Melbourne ride

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park ready to embrace the Kyrgios that cares

Final curtain looms for Wozniacki at Melbourne Park

Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

Undercooked Federer hopes for fast start at Melbourne Park

More seasoned, less fearless, Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Kvitova, Halep driven by Australian Open heartbreak

Australian Open order of play on Monday

Penpix of the top women's contenders at the Australian Open

Penpix of the top men's contenders at the Australian Open

1140 RAONIC TO FACE LUCKY LOSER

Canada's Milos Raonic has had a late change of opponent for his first round match on Monday after Moldova's Radu Albot withdrew, organisers said.

Albot has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino of Italy for the clash on Court 19.

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY ALTHOUGH RAIN EXPECTED

Play got underway on all courts on time although the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain throughout the day with a high of just 21C (69.8°F).

Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good.

Women's champion Naomi Osaka opened proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova, with 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to follow on the main show court against Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)