HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day six at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times AEDT; GMT+11):
1100 PLISKOVA ON COURT LOOKING TO AVOID UPSET
Second seed Karolina Pliskova gets play underway on Rod Laver Arena hoping she does not follow Serena Williams and last year's champion Naomi Osaka out of the tournament after they were both upset in their third round matches on Friday.
The Czech faces 30th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first match on the main showcourt while three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber opens play on Margaret Court Arena against Italy's Camila Giorgi.
There should be no disruptions to play with no chance of rain and only a moderate high of 26 Celsius (78.8 Fahrenheit) expected.
