HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day 10
PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the 10th day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):
1322 KONTA STROLLS INTO SEMI-FINALS
Johanna Konta breezed past Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier to become the first British woman to reach the last-four at Roland Garros since Jo Durie in 1983.
1212 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Quarter-final action began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Spells of rain are expected later in the day. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)