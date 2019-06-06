HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day 12
PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the 12th day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT):
1017 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Quarter-final action began under a cloudy sky at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. Some rain has been predicted for later in the day.
Holder Simona Halep was up against American teenager Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe Chatrier while Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty began proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
READ MORE
French Open order of play on Thursday
Weather gives organisers scheduling headache
Hope for Federer if he breaks Rafa's rhythm
Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open
'Zverev poised to present hurdle to Djokovic'
Nadal-Djokovic rivalry stands out-Wilander
Wilander recalls "hellish" foe
Wet weather set to help Halep
Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)