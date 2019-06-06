HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day 12

1017 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Quarter-final action began under a cloudy sky at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. Some rain has been predicted for later in the day.

Holder Simona Halep was up against American teenager Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe Chatrier while Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty began proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

READ MORE

French Open order of play on Thursday

Weather gives organisers scheduling headache

Hope for Federer if he breaks Rafa's rhythm

Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

'Zverev poised to present hurdle to Djokovic'

Nadal-Djokovic rivalry stands out-Wilander

Wilander recalls "hellish" foe

Wet weather set to help Halep

Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)