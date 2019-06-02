HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

0945 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova eased past Latvia's 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-0 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals.

The left-hander struck 19 winners and broke her opponent's serve six times to clinch the victory in just under an hour.

French Open order of play on Sunday (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)