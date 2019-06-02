HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight
June 2 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT):
0945 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS
Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova eased past Latvia's 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-0 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals.
The left-hander struck 19 winners and broke her opponent's serve six times to clinch the victory in just under an hour.
