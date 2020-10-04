0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway at Roland Garros in cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8°F).

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE - Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem all in action AN HOUR AGO

Top seed Simona Halep is taking on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal is in action later when he faces American Sebastian Korda.

READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Sunday

PREVIEW-In-form Sinner looks to continue dream run in battle with Zverev

Djokovic sweeps past Galan into last 16

Kenin races into French Open fourth round

Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires

Djokovic wants line judges replaced by technology

Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez

Ostapenko sent packing by former junior champion in Paris

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach French Open last 16 (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Tennis Djokovic calls for technology to replace line umpires AN HOUR AGO