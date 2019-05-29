HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four
May 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT):
1015 MUGURUZA STROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND
Spain's Garbine Muguruza eased past Johanna Larsson with a 6-4 6-1 victory which included 16 winners. Her Swedish opponent had 24 unforced errors and three double faults to boot.
0815 SVITOLINA THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina advances after compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from their second-round match.
FACTBOX-Kei Nishikori v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)