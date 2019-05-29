HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

1015 MUGURUZA STROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND

Spain's Garbine Muguruza eased past Johanna Larsson with a 6-4 6-1 victory which included 16 winners. Her Swedish opponent had 24 unforced errors and three double faults to boot.

0815 SVITOLINA THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina advances after compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from their second-round match.

