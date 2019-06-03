HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine
June 3 (Reuters) - Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):
0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS
Play began with Sofia Kenin taking on eighth seed Ashleigh Barty under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering at 19 degrees Celsius.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the day with a thunderstorm predicted to hit in the afternoon.
READ MORE
French Open order of play on Monday
Marathon man Zverev ready to go the distance against Fognini
My Paris record could be broken, says 'just normal' Nadal
FACTBOX-Fabio Fognini v Alexander Zverev
Wawrinka outslugs Tsitsipas in marathon 'battle of the backhands'
Day 8 Wrapup: Wawrinka battles past Tsitsipas, Federer and Nadal dazzle
Stephens downs Muguruza to reach French Open last eight
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)