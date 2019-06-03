HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began with Sofia Kenin taking on eighth seed Ashleigh Barty under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering at 19 degrees Celsius.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day with a thunderstorm predicted to hit in the afternoon.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)