HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

1228 TSITSIPAS CRUISES PAST MARTERER

Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a clinical performance to move into the second round.

The 20-year-old sixth seed broke Marterer four times and had 36 winners, with 29 unforced errors.

1200 WILDCARD POPYRIN OUTLASTS HUMBERT

Australian wildcard Alexei Popyrin overcame the challenge of Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6 6-3 7-6(10) 6-3 in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

Popyrin had a mixed game with 12 aces, six double faults and 50 unforced errors but he won 81% of his points on his first serve and won 20 points at the net.

1125 CILIC EASES INTO SECOND ROUND

Croatia's Marin Cilic enjoyed a relatively comfortable 6-3 7-5 6-1 first round win over Italy's Thomas Fabbiano.

The 11th seed fired 13 aces and 32 winners to beat his opponent, winning a whopping 86% of his points on his first serve.

1110 MUGURUZA TAKEN TO THREE SETS

Former champion Garbine Muguruza was stretched to three sets in her opening round match against American Taylor Townsend, eventually winning 5-7 6-2 6-2.

Muguruza fired six aces and won five break points in the encounter, hitting 37 winners along the way.

1050 QUERREY WITHDRAWS WITH INJURY

American Sam Querrey has pulled out of the tournament with an abdominal injury. He has not played a game since his semi-final exit in Houston last month.

Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen will take his place in the draw to take on Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez Portero in the opening round.

1022 KERBER UPSET IN STRAIGHT SETS

Fifth seed Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the opening round 6-4 6-2 by Russia's Anastasia Potapova, who is in the main draw for the first time.

Potapova took 73 minutes to dismantle her opponent for the first top-10 victory of her career.

PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS (0900 GMT)

Play got underway on schedule under sunny skies at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) with the temperature hovering at the 18 degrees Celsius mark and a forecast high of 22C.

