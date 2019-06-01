HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

1005 HALEP SENDS TSURENKO PACKING

Defending champion Simona Halep eased past Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-1 to book a place in the last-16 after just 55 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

