HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven
June 1 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT):
1005 HALEP SENDS TSURENKO PACKING
Defending champion Simona Halep eased past Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-1 to book a place in the last-16 after just 55 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
American Gibbs cancer free after surgery (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)