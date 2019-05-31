HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

1034 MARTIC STUNS PLISKOVA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Croatia's Petra Martic eased past second seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-3 in the third round on Court Philippe-Chatrier to continue her fine form on clay this season with a 14th main-draw victory.

0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. Showers are expected later in the evening. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)