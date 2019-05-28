HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three
May 28 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):
1133 FOGNINI WINS BATTLE OF ITALIANS
Italian Fabio Fognini, one of the players tipped to do well in Paris after defeating Rafa Nadal en route to the Monte Carlo title last month, beat compatriot Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-0 3-6 6-3.
1126 DEL POTRO SAFELY THROUGH
Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro made a sluggish start to his match against Nicolas Jarry but found his rhythm after the opening set to complete a comfortable 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory over the Chilean.
READ MORE
Halep banks on child-like enthusiasm in Paris
Simona Halep v Ajla Tomljanovic
French Open order of play on Tuesday
Djokovic up and running with easy win in Paris
Nadal back to his merciless old self
Serena overcomes slow start to reach round two
Nike learned from pregnancy mistake-Serena
Tsonga leads good day for French men
Teenager Parry triggers Mauresmo comparison
Fragile Wozniacki another top casualty in Paris
Black and white's all right for stylish Barty
Kvitova withdraws, hopeful for Wimbledon
Federer enjoying 'outsider' tag on return
Red hot Chilean Garin on a claycourt roll
1045 EDMUND THROUGH, NORRIE FALLS
Kyle Edmund completed a 7-6(1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in a match that resumed on Tuesday after bad light stopped play on Monday. Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie fell 6-3 6-0 6-2 to local qualifier Elliot Benchetrit.
1039 FRITZ SENDS TOMIC CRASHING OUT
Bernard Tomic, jeered by the crowd after seemingly refusing to play during a brief drizzle, lost his opening round clash to Taylor Fritz. The American prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-1.
0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS
Play began under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers have been predicted for later in the day. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge and David Goodman)