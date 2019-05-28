HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

1133 FOGNINI WINS BATTLE OF ITALIANS

Italian Fabio Fognini, one of the players tipped to do well in Paris after defeating Rafa Nadal en route to the Monte Carlo title last month, beat compatriot Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-0 3-6 6-3.

1126 DEL POTRO SAFELY THROUGH

Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro made a sluggish start to his match against Nicolas Jarry but found his rhythm after the opening set to complete a comfortable 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory over the Chilean.

READ MORE

Halep banks on child-like enthusiasm in Paris

Simona Halep v Ajla Tomljanovic

French Open order of play on Tuesday

Djokovic up and running with easy win in Paris

Nadal back to his merciless old self

Serena overcomes slow start to reach round two

Nike learned from pregnancy mistake-Serena

Tsonga leads good day for French men

Teenager Parry triggers Mauresmo comparison

Fragile Wozniacki another top casualty in Paris

Black and white's all right for stylish Barty

Kvitova withdraws, hopeful for Wimbledon

Federer enjoying 'outsider' tag on return

Red hot Chilean Garin on a claycourt roll

1045 EDMUND THROUGH, NORRIE FALLS

Kyle Edmund completed a 7-6(1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in a match that resumed on Tuesday after bad light stopped play on Monday. Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie fell 6-3 6-0 6-2 to local qualifier Elliot Benchetrit.

1039 FRITZ SENDS TOMIC CRASHING OUT

Bernard Tomic, jeered by the crowd after seemingly refusing to play during a brief drizzle, lost his opening round clash to Taylor Fritz. The American prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-1.

0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers have been predicted for later in the day. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge and David Goodman)