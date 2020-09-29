0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, seeded second, began her first-round match against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
World number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer later in the day.
The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.
No U.S. hangover for Thiem as he dispatches Cilic (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)