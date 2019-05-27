HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

1231 KRAJINOVIC OUTLASTS TIAFOE

Filip Krajinovic switched gears in the final set to overcome Frances Tiafoe, the lone seeded American man in the draw, in a marathon five-setter. The Serbian prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-0 in nearly three hours.

1210 BARTY MAKES SHORT WORK OF PEGULA

Ashleigh Barty, seeded eighth, converted six out of seven break points against American Jessica Pegula to ease into the second round with a 6-3 6-3 victory.

1114 WOZNIACKI STUNNED BY KUDERMETOVA

Caroline Wozniacki handed Veronika Kudermetova a bagel in the opening set, but was comprehensively beaten 0-6 6-3 6-3 by the unseeded Russian as the tournament lost another big name following Venus Williams' and Angelique Kerber's opening day exits.

1048 BERTENS EASES THROUGH

Fourth seed Kiki Bertens hardly broke sweat in a 6-3 6-4 victory over local hope Pauline Parmentier. She meets Viktoria Kuzmova in the next round.

1045 LONDERO DUMPS OUT BASILASHVILI

Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 15th seed, was beaten 6-4 6-1 6-3 by Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero.

1042 FIFTH-TIME LUCKY FOR BRITON KONTA

Johanna Konta snapped a run of four opening round defeats at Roland Garros with a 6-4 6-4 win over Germany's Antonia Lottner.

0900 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway under cloudy skies at 11 a.m. local time in Paris with the temperature at the 16 degrees Celsius mark and a forecast high of 19C.

0900 KVITOVA WITHDRAWS WITH ARM INJURY

Sixth-seed Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open due to an injury to her forearm, hours before her first match at the tournament against Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Pritha Sarkar)