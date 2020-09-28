0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova began her first-round match against unseeded Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin under the retractable roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 order of play and schedule - Nadal in action AN HOUR AGO

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem meets Marin Cilic later and Serena Williams, gunning for her 24th Grand Slam title, faces compatriot Kristie Ahn.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal begins his campaign against Egor Gerasimov.

Play on the outside courts was suspended due to rain, with showers expected throughout the day.

The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of COVID-19 protocols for French Open (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

