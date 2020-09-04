Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (87.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees.

Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia plays Russian Varvara Gracheva in the first match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in action later on Friday.

Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round

