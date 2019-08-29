HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S.
Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (times GMT):
1510 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK
After rain wreaked havoc on Wednesday's schedule, play began on Thursday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F) and a forecast high of 29C.
Czech sixth seed Petra Kvitova kicks things off at Louis Armstrong stadium against Germany's Andrea Petkovic while in the men's draw sixth seed Alexander Zverev takes on American Frances Tiafoe on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
