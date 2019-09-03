HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day nine
NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Highlights of the ninth day at the U.S.
Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT):
1618 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK
Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 27C.
Fifth seed Elina Svitolina was up against Briton Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiss Stan Wawrinka takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev later.
In the evening, Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Wang Qiang. Five-times champion Roger Federer then squares off against Grigor Dimitrov.
