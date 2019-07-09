HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight
July 9 (Reuters) - Highlights of Tuesday's eighth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year (times GMT):
1200 WOMEN'S QUARTER-FINALS BEGIN AT WIMBLEDON
Seven-times champion Serena Williams faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals on Centre Court, while seventh seed Simona Halep takes on China's Zhang Shuai on Court One.
Johanna Konta, who is two wins away from becoming the first British women's singles finalist since Virginia Wade won the title in 1977, will meet Czech Barbora Strycova later on Tuesday.
READ MORE
As women wilt at Wimbledon, men's Big Three march on
Barty's Wimbledon party over but world No.1 looks ahead with hope
Serena fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court
Muguruza splits with coach Sumyk
Djokovic cruises on as old stagers show Next Gen the way
Nadal bursts Sousa's bubble to reach quarters
Easy win for Federer as Berrettini crumbles
Tuesday's order of play at Wimbledon (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)