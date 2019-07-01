HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Highlights of the opening day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):
1120 KEYS, SVITOLINA STROLL INTO SECOND ROUND
Madison Keys, seeded 17th, made short work of Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum winning 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round while Elina Svitolina handed Australia's Daria Gavrilova a bagel en route to a 7-5 6-0 victory.
1000 PLAY UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON
Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around the 20 degrees Celsius mark and a forecast high of 22C.
Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his title on Centre Court against German Philipp Kohlschreiber at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison Williams)