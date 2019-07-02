HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Highlights of the second day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):
1000 PLAY UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON
Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 22C.
Holder Angelique Kerber begins her campaign on Centre Court against German compatriot Tatjana Maria at 1200.
READ MORE
Late bloomer Gatto-Monticone faces Serena
Serena Williams v Giulia Gatto-Monticone
Djokovic through under keen gaze of Ivanisevic
Youngsters Tsitsipas and Zverev suffer exits
Auger-Aliassime fires as fellow young guns flop
Old-timers show young guns how it is done
Anderson makes quick work of Herbert
Wawrinka means business with easy victory
Pliskova follows Eastbourne triumph with win
Wayward Osaka sent packing from Wimbledon
Osaka seeks to rediscover her happy place
French Open finalist Vondrousova out
School girl Gauff turfs idol Venus out
Gauff ready to prove win over Venus not one-off
"Chilled" Halep shoots for perspective
'Miss' missing as Wimbledon shakes up tradition
Best quotes and facts at Wimbledon
Tuesday's order of play at Wimbledon (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by)