Tennis

Highlights: Top seed Daniil Medvedev defeats Andy Murray in Miami Open second round in straight sets

Top seed Daniil Medvedev brushed aside former world number one Andy Murray in the second round of the Miami Open. The Russian - ranked second in the world - came through 6-4, 6-2 in just under 90 minutes against Murray. Medvedev needs to reach the semi-finals in Florida to regain the world number one spot. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:20, an hour ago