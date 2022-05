Tennis

'His fighting spirit is really inspiring' - Novak Djokovic on Andy Murray ahead of Madrid Open meeting

Novak Djokovic on Andy Murray ahead of their Madrid Open meeting: "To have him still competing is great, and to have him even play at the high level as the time goes by is impressive, considering the surgery and what he has been through in the last few years. His resilience and fighting spirit is really inspiring."

00:01:33, an hour ago