Tennis

Holger Rune after Paris Masters title: This means everything to me, to share it with Novak Djokovic is a privilege

Reaction from Holger Rune on Sunday after the unseeded Danish teenager staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career, by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title and a seventh in the French capital.

00:01:10, 20 minutes ago