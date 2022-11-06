Tennis

Holger Rune: 'Best feeling of my life, of my whole career' after Paris Masters triumph over Novak Djokovic

Reaction from Holger Rune on Sunday after the unseeded Danish teenager staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career, by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters. 19 year-old Rune, a former training partner of the Serbian number six seed, fought back from a set down and 3-1 down in the decider and then saved six break points.

00:01:27, 40 minutes ago