Hopman Cup to return in 2021, says ITF president

With the ATP Cup set to take place across Perth, Brisbane and Sydney in the first week of January 2020, the Hopman Cup will not take place next year.

But in an interview with Reuters, Haggerty said expressions of interest had been received from every continent.

"Our plan is to re-introduce it for 2021. We don't have plans for the Hopman Cup in 2020 but we are going out to the market for expressions of interest and we have already had quite a few enquiries."

The last two editions of the Hopeman Cup have been won by the Swiss team of Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic.