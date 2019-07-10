LIVE UPDATES

GAME, SET AND MATCH! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 2-6 SOARES/MELICHAR. The dream team are out! MuRena or SerAndy - it doesn't matter anymore as the two greats of singles bow out in round three. The top seeds moved it up a couple of gears in the decider and ran out worthy winners. Serena will now focus on her singles semi finals while Muzza will look to the future and his bid to return to singles in the future.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 2-5 SOARES/MELICHAR. The serve-out question is posed. Is this the end for Muzza and Serena or can they produce a sensational fight back? It's a long way back, mind you...

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 1-5 SOARES/MELICHAR. Soares marauds through an easy hold to 15. The top seeds are one game away from the last eight.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 1-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. Muzza shrugs off a double fault that forces his team to deuce, but Serena bags a point at the net before Soares fails to land the backhand crosscourt. MuRena is on the board - finally.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 0-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. The double break is confirmed with a solid hold to 15. It's looking bleak for the dream team.

BREAK! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 0-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. Soares does the easy bit at the net after some powerhouse returning from Melichar. It's another break and MuRena are in deep trouble.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 0-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. The Brazilian is back in the groove after that shocker at the end of Set 2. He pulls a love hold out of the hat and consolidates with aplomb.

BREAK! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 0-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. Disaster for Muzza! He looks in control on serve at 30-15, but suddenly sees it all go wrong. Serena dumps a drive volley into the net before Soares dissects the pair with a rasping backhand on the run.

SET! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 6-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. MuRena are back in business! Soares has a meltdown with a trio of double faults and pretty much hands the set to Murray and Williams.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 5-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. No let up from Murray as the Scot stays fully focused to crank up the scoreboard pressure on the favourites.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 4-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. No room for nerves now. Any slip and it'll cost the set as the top seeds reach parity once again.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 4-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. Serena finds a big serve to hold to 30 after Soares had overcooked a forehand that would have set up double break point.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 3-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. Once again Soares cranks it up a gear when it matters most. The Brazilian nails an overhead and a delicious, angled drop shot at the net before a backhand scoop/lob up the line from Melichar seals the game from deuce.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 3-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. It's another love hold for Murray. The server very much in charge in this set so far.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 2-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. Once again the top seeds have the answer to the dream team's return game.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 2-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. These games are flying by. Serena corks an ace to conclude a simple but oh, so effective hold to 15. Fine margins will decide this one. Soares' purple patch clinched Set 1, can Muzza or SW23 find some inspiration to take a grip of Set 2?

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 1-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. A double fault offers little hope for Murray and Williams as Soares produces a strong game to 15.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 1-0 SOARES/MELICHAR. That's just the tonic. Murray rampages through a love hold to kick off Set 2 on the front foot.

SET! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 SOARES/MELICHAR. The dream team is in trouble against the No.1 seeds. Soares serves out the set to 15 as Murray nets a volley.

BREAK! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-5 SOARES/MELICHAR. Soares has got his mojo flowing! The Brazilian hammers a crosscourt return winner beyond Serena's reach to break in real style. He will now serve for the set.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. The American offers up a first break point with a double fault, but Soares rules at the net to fend it off and lead his team to the hold.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. The top seeds make their way back into it from 30-0 down courtesy of a stunning crosscourt lob from Melichar. MuRena respond and we are level once more.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 2-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. If you blinked you probably missed it. Soares blasts his way to a love hold as we remain on serve.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 2-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. That's brutal serving from Serena. She pummels down an ace and some service winners to follow up a brilliant angled volley from Murray. The pair hold to 15 in what is already developing into a high-calibre contest.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 1-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. MuRena battle back to 30-30 after a fine beginning from Melichar, but can't conjure up a break opportunity. The No.1 seeds close it out again and maintain the early advantage.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 1-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. Murray finds some decent serves from 30-30 to close out a relatively testing hold.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 0-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. Bruno with a strong opening on serve, shrugging off a double fault to easily get the top seeds off to a very strong start.

Out on Court 2, Murray and Serena's popular run continues against the top seeds.