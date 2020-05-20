Australian Open (2009)
'Rafael Nadal', aka tennis impressionist Elliot Loney, interviews Eurosport's John McEnroe for some amusing tips...
Toni Nadal looks back on the 2009 Australian Open final when Roger Federer couldn't hold back the tears after losing to Rafael Nadal.
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, gives his views on the GOAT debate.
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, says facing Novak Djokovic is tougher than Roger Federer.
Want to know how and why Rafa Nadal has changed his serve to become an even better player? Eurosport expert Alex Corretja explains...
Felix Auger-Aliassime explains why his 'hero' Yannick Noah would be his dream opponent on the Tennis Legends vodcast.
As part of our special Players' Cut series focusing on the great Rafael Nadal, we look back on his match against Mariano Puerta at Roland-Garros.
We take an in-depth look at the secrets to Rafael Nadal's huge forehand and the amazing spin he generates with the shot.
Rafael Nadal reflects on his five Australian Open finals, tasting defeat in all but the first.
As part of the Players' Cut week dedicated to Rafael Nadal watch him win this incredible point against Fernando Verdasco at the 2009 Australian Open.