How Ruud: Kyrgios slams Norwegian over comments on behaviour

The Australian was responding to comments made by Ruud in an interview with Swedish tennis website Tennisportalen http://tennisportalen.se/reportage-norske-sensationen-casper-ruud about their match at Rome in May where Kyrgios was disqualified after hurling a chair on to the court.

Ruud, who did not take kindly to Kyrgios' tweet then about how he had celebrated the victory, said the hot-headed 24-year-old was "completely crazy" and had behaved like an "idiot" on the court.

"Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I'm sure you wouldn't run your mouth so much after that," Kyrgios, one of the most combustible characters in tennis, tweeted https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1187242023717355520.

"Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry than watch you play tennis, boring af.

"But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people don't even realise that you play tennis... good luck in Milan champ."

Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP over his meltdown at Cincinnati in August and courted more trouble at the U.S. Open when he described them as "pretty corrupt".

He was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and fine of $25,000 last month after an investigation found a pattern of behaviour related to Kyrgios's verbal abuse of officials and/or fans in the past year.

Both the fine and suspension are deferred pending Kyrgios's compliance with a set of conditions which will apply at ATP and Challenger Tour events during a six-month probationary period.

World number 30 Kyrgios, a devastating player when motivated and injury-free, was named in Australia's squad for next month's revamped Davis Cup finals in Spain. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)