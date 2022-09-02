Ajla Tomljanovic is already preparing mentally for her battle against Serena Williams and what will inevitably be a partisan US Open crowd on Friday night.

Ad

With each match potentially her last, Williams playing on the Arthur Ashe Stadium is the hottest ticket in town, and she takes on Ajla Tomljanovic next in Friday’s night session.

US Open 'You're stealing points!’ - Gauff and Pegula fume at umpire after opponent calls let mid-point AN HOUR AGO

And while Williams is accustomed to the atmosphere she is generating at this year’s Grand Slam, Tomljanovic admits she will have to use Novak Djokovic’s old trick when looking to spoil the party.

“It will definitely be something I have never experienced yet,” Tomljanovic said, who recalled playing Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon last year.

“I think maybe the closest thing to it was when I played Emma Court 1 in Wimby. I remember coming off that match and thinking, ‘Wow, that was intense.’ I mean, it got to me a little bit, the volume of the crowd.

“But I remember Novak saying one time when they asked him a lot about this, when the crowd was against him, he just pretends it's for him. When they chant, I don't know, Rafa, Roger, whoever, he hears Novak, Novak. I kind of liked that response. I might use that on Friday night.”

Tomljanovic has beaten both Evgeniya Rodina and Karolína Muchova out on Court 7, and recounted what it was like trying to play on the outside court while Williams was lighting up Arthur Ashe.

“I was playing on Court 7 both of my matches so far at the same time as her, and I could hear the crowd. I'm like Court 7 isn't that close. I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that's annoying me and I'm not even playing against her’,” she said.

“I don't know how I'm going to do it. I think what I'm going to focus on is to keep the scoreline close because I think she gets dangerous if she gets up. She's the best when she gets ahead.

“Then when the crowd gets involved, that's what it can get to you. But I think if I just stay within my little bubble, have my corner that I go to when I need help just for support, block it out as much as I can, I think all my meditation that I do here and there, I'm going to try to just meditate all day.”

Tomljanovic also played down the prospect of waiting for Williams to emerge while a montage is played out to the crowd.

US Open organisers have done so for Williams’ opening two matches, but Tomljanovic admitted: “I mean, it's Serena. I think once you get to that status, you can do whatever you want. It's just up to us to look at something else, not at the montage.”

This will be the first time Tomljanovic has faced Williams, and with a fourth-round place at stake, the Australian is hoping to put her own support of the “GOAT” aside when they meet on Friday night.

“It’s definitely something I'll never forget in my career. It's going to be a huge moment no matter the outcome,” she said.

“No matter the fact that I've been a Serena fan since I was a kid, on Friday night I'll just be a competitor and I'll try my best to win.

“I think she's changed the sport, but also what she's done worldwide for women in sports is incredible.

“She's paved the way for so many, inspired me to go for my dreams. Even her longevity. Like, I'm kind of in the part of my career now where they call you on the older side. She's made that kind of non-existent. 'Old' is not even a word in her vocabulary. Very grateful to her like that.

“I don't think there's anyone like her, obviously. She kind of has that aura like Roger, Rafa, and deservedly so. I always get happy when she says hi to me.

“Yeah, I look at her - I'm going to stop saying it - as a fan, because I'm not going to be a fan on Friday.”

US Open ‘Unusual, I don’t understand’ – Nadal baffled by ‘terrible’ start in comeback win 3 HOURS AGO