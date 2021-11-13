Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev will open the singles event on Sunday afternoon when they face off at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals in Turin.

The seventh seed has been handed a tough task in his first match of the tournament, facing the defending champion, but the Pole will have some tricks up his sleeve, coming into the match confident that he can repeat his thrilling performance at Wimbledon to defeat the Russian.

In the two matches they've played against each other, both men have won one apiece: Hurkacz getting the better of Medvedev on the grass, but the US Open champion would exact his revenge in Toronto, defeating Hurkacz 2-6 7-6 7-6.

The big-serving duo will have their work cut out trying to break each other: in both recent encounters, at least one set went to a tiebreak, and the record stands at 2-1 in favour of the second seed, who snuck the quarter-final of the Canadian Masters with the help of two breakers.

Toronto, ON- August 13 - Hubert Hurkacz returns a shot. Daniil Medvedev of Russia defeats Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the quarter finals of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers at the Aviva Centre at York University in Toronto. August Image credit: Getty Images

Pitting the two against each other on paper proves difficult with lack of matches played between the, but tennis is a form-fuelled game and recent tournaments can also be used to judge how this encounter could pan out.

Hurkacz sealed his place at these Finals in Paris, beating Stockholm finalist Tommy Paul, Domink Koepfer and James Duckworth in the early rounds before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in three sets. With his performance in the French capital, he shot to number nine in the ATP rankings, surpassing Wojciech Fibak as the highest-ranked Polish man in ATP history.

Medvedev was on the other side of the draw in Paris: he beat Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals before falling to Djokovic in the final, taking the Serb the distance, 4-6 6-3 6-3.

However, the Russian is the newest Major titleholder - he beat Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, dropping only one set across the entire tournament, and in turn halting the world number one's quest to become the second man in the Open Era to win the calendar Grand Slam.

In this match of heavy-hitting giants, we can only expect drama of the highest order, and more importantly, world-class tennis on display.

