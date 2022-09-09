Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have offered their condolences to the Royal Family and Great Britain following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced at just after 18:30 UK time on Thursday, September 8.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said.

Federer and Nadal wanted to share their feelings and condolences with messages posted on social media.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty,” Federer wrote.

“Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history.

"I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain.”

Nadal wrote: "My most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the British people for the pass of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II."

Federer met the Queen at Wimbledon in 2010 when she made her first visit to The All-England Club Championships in 33 years and watched Andy Murray in action against Jarkko Nieminen.

“Just enjoyed sitting right next to her at lunch really and getting a chance to know what kind of a person she is because you hear a lot, obviously, about people of her status,” Federer was quoted by the ATP Tour as saying at the time.

“It was nice. She was very friendly, very relaxed. You could tell she has done this a million times. She made everybody feel very special at the table, one of those things you'll never forget and be able to tell to your kids or someone down the line.”

