'I am excited' - Serena Williams confirms she will play US Open

Eliteserien, Round 1
Round 1, Belgrade
Serena Williams says she will play at the US Open, which starts in New York on August 31.
Dominic Thiem closed in on match point in the first leg of the Adria Tour with this spectacular shot.
There are bizarre scenes as Feliciano Lopez beats Lucas Pouille and then has to explain to the umpire that he has won the match at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Novak Djokovic is very emotional and leaves his interview in tears after his match against Alexander Zverev at the Adria Tour in Belgrade.
Dustin Brown and Matteo Berrettini enter the court wearing Black Lives Matter shirts at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Dustin Brown breaks the net with a powerful serve at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals his favourite tournament, which he describes as 'magical', in conversation with Eurosport's Barbara Schett.
Erling Braut Haaland's remarkable season continued as he headed in a stoppage-time winner to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Novak Djokovic produces a gorgeous drop shot against Alexander Zverev in their Adria Tour match.
Filip Krajinovic absolutely scorches a return winner to beat Viktor Troicki in their Adria Tour match.