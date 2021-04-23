It might not be the most flattering description of his tennis style, but Novak Djokovic says he is "honoured" to have a new species of snail named after him.

But it was recently announced that a new species of snail, Travunijana djokovici, has been named after the world No 1.

The snail was discovered in Montenegro and has been classed as Vulnerable according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

"I don't know how symbolic this is, because throughout my career I always tried to be fast and then a snail was named after me," joked Djokovic.

"Maybe it's a message for me, telling me to slow down a bit!"

The snail was discovered by Jozef Grego and Vladimir Pesic, both from the University of Montenegro, who published their research in the journal Subterranean Biology.

The researchers said: "To discover some of the world’s rarest animals that inhabit the unique underground habitats of the Dinaric karst, to reach inaccessible cave and spring habitats and for the restless work during processing of the collected material, you need Novak’s energy and enthusiasm."

In the journal it is added that "the new species is named after Novak Djokovic, a famous Serbian tennis player, to acknowledge his inspiring enthusiasm and energy."

Djokovic beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Serbia Open and will face Aslan Karatsev or Gianluca Magerhead before heading to Madrid next week as he continues his build-up to Roland-Garros next month.

"I am honoured that a new species of snail was named after me because I am a big fan of nature and ecosystems and I appreciate all kinds of animals and plants," he added.

I try to live in harmony with nature. The news made me laugh.

