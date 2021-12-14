Dominic Thiem will not take part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi this week as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

The 2020 US Open champion has been away from the ATP tour since injuring his wrist after hitting a forehand in his opening round match against Adrian Mannarino at a Wimbledon warm-up event in Mallorca last summer.

Ad

The Austrian was due to join a heavyweight lineup which includes Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray at the exhibition event, used as preparation for the Australian Open in January next year, but he has decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Australian Open Badosa outlines Grand Slam ambitions ahead of Australian Open 7 HOURS AGO

“I was looking forward to making my return to competition at Abu Dhabi but I feel that I am not yet ready to compete at the highest level," the No. 15 seed wrote on Twitter.

"It’s disappointing to not take part this year but I need to continue my preparation for the upcoming season."

The 28-year-old, who has a 9-9 win-loss record in 2021, was due to make his third career appearance at the Abu Dhabi exhibition event. He was a semi finalist in 2017 and reached the quarter-finals in 2018.

What is the Mubadala World Tennis Championships?

The world's best tennis players will descend on Abu Dhabi as preparations ramp up for the 2022 Australian Open.

There will be a star-studded men's lineup with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray both set to be in action.

The 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is live on Eurosport and discovery+

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open 'What about his desire?' - Henin not expecting Djokovic to dominate at Slams in 2022 10 HOURS AGO