Tennis

‘I can really pull off a great year’ – Stefanos Tsitsipas aims to finish in the top three

Stefanos Tsitsipas became only the sixth player to have won back-to-back titles at the Monte Carlo Masters. Ilie Nastase (1971, 1972, 1973), Bjorn Borg (1979-80), Tomas Muster (1995-96), Juan Carlos Ferrero (2002-2003), and Rafael Nadal (2005-2012, 2016-2018) achieved it before the Greek player.

00:01:42, an hour ago