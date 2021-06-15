Tennis

‘I can't say with any great certainty I will be OK’ - Andy Murray ahead of comeback at Queen’s Club Championships

Britain’s three-time Grand Slam winner will play Benoit Paire in his first top level singles match since the beginning of March at the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event - a competition he has won five times. Murray says he does not feel “perfect” ahead of his return, but also believes his tennis is in a good place - with match practice the only thing he is lacking.

