Tennis

'I can walk normally most days' - Rafael Nadal gives positive update ahead of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal gave a positive update about his fitness as he prepares to play at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019. The Spaniard, who is bidding to win a third successive grand slam title, was on crutches after the French Open because of his chronic foot problem but nerve treatment appears to have been successful.

00:02:21, 21 minutes ago